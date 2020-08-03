Jan De Nul completes grid link at TPC Changhua wind farm

August 3, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Jan De Nul has completed the installation of four subsea export cables and the upgrade of the onshore substation of Taiwan Power Company’s Changhua Phase 1 offshore wind project.

The company’s cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh installed the four cables from the site 10km off the coast to the shore where they were connected at the landfall area near Fangyuan.

Together with its Taiwanese subcontractor Chung-Hsien Chen, Jan De Nul completed the installation and commissioning of new electrical equipment, including transformers, high-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, a new SCADA control room and emergency power supply, inside the onshore substation in Da Cheng.

After passing a 24-hour energization test, the upgraded substation was connected to the national grid for the first time in this new configuration.

Changhua Phase 1 will comprise 21 5.2 MW turbines scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Jan De Nul began the offshore installation activities at the 109.2 MW project in mid-July.