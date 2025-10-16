Back to overview
Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuel tugboat sees the light of day

October 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japan’s first tugboat equipped with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine, TEN-OH, has been officially delivered.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Constructed by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding as part of the Nippon Foundation’s Zero Emission Ships Project, TEN-OH was delivered on October 15.

The newbuild is equipped with a BEH2YDRO high-output hydrogen dual-fueled engine and high-pressure hydrogen gas storage system with a large-capacity and supply system, provided by JPNH2YDRO — a joint venture between Tsuneishi Group and CMB.TECH.

The 38-meter-long tugboat is powered by twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines (4,400 horsepower class) and stores around 250kg of hydrogen in high-pressure tanks, which is expected to ensure operational performance equivalent to conventional fuel use, whilst enabling significant CO2 reductions.

Compared to conventional tugboats, TEN-OH is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 60%.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Okumura Sachio, Representative Director, President & Executive Officer of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, commented on this milestone: “It is a great honour to deliver Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuelled tugboat.

Across our domestic and overseas operations, we are developing vessels powered by next-generation fuels such as methanol and LNG. By building on the expertise gained through this project and leveraging the collective strength of the Group, we will continue to drive innovation and contribute to a more sustainable future for the maritime industry.”

