Tsuneishi bags ClassNK AiP for LNG-fueled Kamsarmax bulker design
Japanese classification society Class NK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to local shipbuilding company Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for the concept design of an LNG-fueled Kamsarmax bulk carrier.
As disclosed, the Kamsarmax bulk carrier will be equipped with dual-fuel engine using LNG as the main fuel and an IMO Type C Fuel tank according to the Rule Part GF.
Measuring 229 meters, the bulker is designed to achieve a 40 per cent carbon emissions reduction rate or more compared to the EEDI reference line.
The design will exceed International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 30 per cent EEDI Phase 3 reduction requirement for bulk carriers after 2025, the company claims.
The Japanese shipbuilder has been very busy on the decarbonization front securing approvals for Kamsarmax dual-fuel designs.
To remind, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding obtained an AiP from Lloyd’s Register Group (LR) for the same Kamsarmax bulker design.
An LNG-fueled vessel, such as Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax vessel, is designed to significantly reduce sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2) in engine exhaust gas.