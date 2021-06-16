Tsuneishi bags ClassNK AiP for LNG-fueled Kamsarmax bulker design

June 16, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese classification society Class NK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to local shipbuilding company Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for the concept design of an LNG-fueled Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

Photo by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the Kamsarmax bulk carrier will be equipped with dual-fuel engine using LNG as the main fuel and an IMO Type C Fuel tank according to the Rule Part GF.

Measuring 229 meters, the bulker is designed to achieve a 40 per cent carbon emissions reduction rate or more compared to the EEDI reference line.

The design will exceed International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 30 per cent EEDI Phase 3 reduction requirement for bulk carriers after 2025, the company claims.

The Japanese shipbuilder has been very busy on the decarbonization front securing approvals for Kamsarmax dual-fuel designs.

To remind, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding obtained an AiP from Lloyd’s Register Group (LR) for the same Kamsarmax bulker design.

An LNG-fueled vessel, such as Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax vessel, is designed to significantly reduce sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2) in engine exhaust gas.