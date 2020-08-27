JDR loads out Kriegers Flak inter-array cables
JDR Hartlepool has completed the manufacturing and load-out of inter-array cables for the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, the company reported via social media.
Vattenfall awarded JDR with the inter-array cable contract in 2019.
The company is supplying 170 kilometres of 33 kV cables for the 72-turbine of offshore wind farm.
The inter-array cables will carry the electricity generated by the wind turbines to an offshore substation, from where it will be transmitted to the mainland.
In January, JDR and Global Marine Group chose Tekmar Energy for the supply of the cable protection systems and cable hang-off assemblies for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.
Kriegers Flak is being developed in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea, some 15-40 kilometres offshore.
The 605 MW wind farm will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines of the 8 MW class.
