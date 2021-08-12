JECS Offshore to work with Nexans on Seagreen OWF

August 12, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Nexans Norway has selected JECS Offshore Services to assist with the export cable pull-in, routing, termination and testing work on the Seagreen offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, JECS Offshore Services will supply its offshore access equipment along with its teams of scaffolding and rigging operatives.

Set to become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, Seagreen is located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus in the North Sea Firth.

The offshore wind project, owned by TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, will feature 114 Vestas 10 MW turbines expected to be operational in 2022/2023..

Last year, Nexans secured the contract to supply and install three 65-kilometre offshore export cables and three 20-kilometre onshore export cables for the 1,075 MW project.

The company will use its newbuild DP3 cable laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora for the offshore installation.