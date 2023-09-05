JERA, Uniper and ConocoPhillips pen hydrogen and ammonia supply deal

September 5, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Japan’s JERA, through its subsidiary JERA Americas, has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Uniper Global Commodities in Germany and ConocoPhillips in the United States (U.S.) for the sale to Uniper of low-carbon hydrogen/ammonia produced in the U.S.

Illustration only; Archive; Courtesy of JERA

JERA said that the company will contribute to the implementation and decarbonization of the hydrogen society in Germany and Europe by supplying ammonia to Uniper.

Japan’s major emphasized that to supply low carbon hydrogen/ammonia, it is developing, in collaboration with ConocoPhillips, a manufacturing base in the U.S. Gulf Coast that will produce hydrogen on a large scale and convert it into ammonia.

It said: “We aim to start commercial production at the end of the 2020s at a plant with an initial production capacity of approximately 2 million tons per year (mtpa) and will accelerate the study of the basic design.”

“As for low-carbon hydrogen/ammonia produced in the U.S., we will consider supplying it not only to Europe, including Uniper, but also to Japan and other Asian countries in the future.”

This HoA follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the companies signed last year.