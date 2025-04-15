Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Petrovietnam and JERA forge clean energy ties

Petrovietnam and JERA forge clean energy ties

Collaboration
April 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Petrovietnam, Vietnam’s oil, gas and energy industry corporation, and JERA Asia, a subsidiary of Japanese energy major JERA, have discussed opportunities to collaborate on clean energy development, especially in offshore wind, liquefied natural gas (LNG), ammonia, hydrogen and carbon reduction technologies.

Credit: Petrovietnam via LinkedIn

As revealed on Petrovietnam’s social media, both sides agreed on expanding strategic cooperation “to ensure long-term energy security and environmental sustainability in Vietnam and the region.”

Petrovietnam’s Deputy CEO Le Manh Cuong is said to have emphasized Vietnam’s “vast potential” in renewable energy and affirmed that cooperation with JERA will play a “key role” in Petrovietnam’s journey toward green growth, beyond traditional oil and gas.

JERA reportedly reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam in its energy transition, highlighting the company’s global experience in decarbonization, renewable power and low-carbon fuels.

It is worth mentioning that in 2025, PV Gas, a subsidiary of Petrovietnam, signed an agreement with Malaysia’s state-owned energy player Petronas for the supply of LNG to Vietnam. Furthermore, the subsidiary signed agreements with two Texas-based energy majors, Excelerate Energy and ConocoPhillips, to cooperate on sourcing LNG from the United States (U.S.).

READ MORE

As for JERA, the company joined forces with U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries and Japanese major Mitsui & Co. on a $4 billion low-carbon ammonia project in Louisiana, U.S., and its subsidiary JERA Global Markets signed an LNG supply agreement with the UAE’s ADNOC Gas and its subsidiaries.

READ MORE

Related news

List of highlighted news articles