August 3, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipbuilding has signed a contract with AW Shipping Limited, a joint venture company between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Wanhua Chemical for the construction of three 86,000 cbm very large gas carriers (VLGC) with LPG dual fuel.

As disclosed, the ships will be used to carry LPG from Abu Dhabi to China.

ADNOC teamed up with the Chinese firm Wanhua Chemical back in February 2019 to establish a joint venture firm which would own and operate LPG tankers, after successful cooperation in trading LPG.

The delivery of the firm orders is due in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

Under the contract, the company has an option to build two more optional units.

Jiangnan Shipbuilding said that the ships would feature 230 meters in length, 36.6 meters in width, and have a design draft of 11.5 meters.

The LPG dual-fuel main engine will be upgraded to meet the new IGC Code, Tier III emission standards, and the latest SOx emission requirements.

Jiangnan Shipbuilding has delivered six 84,000 cbm VLGCs so far this year and plans to deliver another two before the end of the year.

 In addition to the 3 vessels just signed, another 7 86,000 cbm VLGCs are under construction at the yard.