Jiangnan Shipyard chooses GTT tank design for Jovo’s LNG carrier

September 1, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

French containment specialist GTT has received a tank design order from the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard for Chinese ship-owner Jovo’s LNG carrier.

Courtesy of Jovo

Jovo ordered a mid-scale LNG carrier with a capacity of 79,800 cubic metres from Jiangnan Shipyard in July. The shipyard then contacted GTT for the vessel’s cargo handling system and tank design.

Therefore, Jovo’s LNG carrier will feature GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.

Significantly, this is GTT’s first order for a membrane LNG carrier from Jiangnan. This makes the shipyard the second Chinese LNGC yard to construct a vessel with GTT technology.

The vessel will deliver in the fourth quarter of 2023. Jovo expects the entire project to be completed in 2024.

