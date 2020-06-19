Jill journeys to Thor’s realm

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Jill has left the Port of Esbjerg to begin the preliminary geotechnical investigations for the Thor offshore wind project in the Danish North Sea.

In mid-April, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier secured a contract by Denmark’s Geo to supply a vessel for the geotechnical work.

The purpose of the assignment is to acquire geotechnical and geological data about the subsurface to be used as a basis for developers to assess the soil conditions for the project.

Thor will have a capacity of up to 1,000 MW and will feature turbines with an individual capacity of between 13 MW and 15 MW located west of Thorsminde by Nissum Fjord some 20km from the shore.

Project commissioning is expected between 2024 and 2027.