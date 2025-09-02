Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding JMU completes delivery of new future-fit 159,097 dwt Suezmax tanker

JMU completes delivery of new future-fit 159,097 dwt Suezmax tanker

Vessels
September 2, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Yokohama-based shipbuilding company Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) recently handed over an environmentally friendly 159,097 dwt Suezmax tanker to its owner.

Courtesy of JMU

According to JMU, the tanker—christened Advantage Smart—was delivered on August 29 at the company’s Ariake Shipyard in Kumamoto prefecture. The unit has reportedly been added to the roster of Switzerland-headquartered maritime transport player Advantage Tankers.

As informed, the newbuilding’s overall length is 274.3 meters, its breadth is 48 meters, while its depth is 23.15 meters. The Marshall Islands-flagged ship, featuring an 83,010 gross tonnage, was classed by the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Per officials from the Japanese shipbuilder, Advantage Smart was designed to achieve “greater fuel efficiency” compared to previous, similar constructions done at one of the company’s yards.

In addition to being compliant with the nitrogen oxide (NOx) Tier III guidelines, the vessel’s environmental performance is said to have been ‘enhanced’ further thanks to the equipped sulfur oxide (SOx) scrubber system.

When it comes to fuel savings and propulsion performance, these features are said to have been improved using JMU’s proprietary devices, namely the Super Stream Duct, the SURF-BULB and the ALV-Fin.

As elaborated, the Super Stream Duct decreases energy consumption by approximately 3%, the SURF-BULB betters propulsion efficiency and cuts energy consumption by around 3-7%, while the ALV-Fin (advanced low viscous resistance fin) ‘improves’ propulsive force, and thus minimizes fuel consumption.

Further specifications on Advantage Smart include an electronically controlled engine, a ballast water treatment system, as well as an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM), ensuring compliance with the Hong Kong Convention.

As understood, Advantage Tankers presently owns and operates a fleet of approximately 27 vessels, comprising various types of tankers such as very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmaxes, Aframaxes, and chemical/product tankers.

Among them, the majority of the VLCCs boast dual-fuel engine technology, while some of the Suezmax tankers, such as Advantage Sierra and Advantage Smooth, which were booked in February 2023, are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to the company, by the end of 2027, at least seven newbuildings are anticipated to be added to the growingly eco-friendly fleet.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

On the other hand, Japan Marine United Corporation has delivered at least two Suezmax tankers in the past four months. To remind, in mid-April, the shipbuilding player turned over a scrubber-fitted 158,954 dwt unit to Marshall Islands-headquartered Ambroisie Shipping.

At the end of July, JMU delivered another newbuild of similar specifications to Greece-based maritime transport company Ionic Tankers.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles