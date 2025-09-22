Back to overview
EXMAR orders scrubber-fitted Suezmax quartet

September 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Belgian shipping company EXMAR has placed an order in South Korea for four new Suezmax tankers equipped with scrubbers.

The order includes an option for a further four units.

As informed, the vessels will be built by Daehan Shipbuilding’s Mokpo shipyard. The first ship is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2027.

The newbuilds will have a deadweight of 157,200 tons, capable of transporting about 1 million barrels of oil and fitted with a scrubber.

“The order is placed in view of the strong prospects for the Suezmax market,” EXMAR explained in a statement.

In related news, EXMAR’s first ammonia-powered gas carrier was launched at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea two months ago. Described as the “world’s first” oceangoing ammonia-powered gas carrier, the newbuild hit the water on July 26.

This is the first of four ammonia-powered sister vessels that will be owned and operated by EXMAR LPG France, a subsidiary of EXMAR established in November 2024.

