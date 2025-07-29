Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding JMU hands over new energy-efficient 160,000 dwt Suezmax tanker

Vessels
July 29, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Yokohama-headquartered shipbuilding player Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) has passed an environmentally friendly 159,000 dwt Suezmax tanker to its owner.

Courtesy of JMU

As disclosed, the vessel, which has been christened Ionic Semeli, was delivered on July 23 at JMU’s Tsu shipyard in Mie prefecture. The vessel’s owner is understood to be Greece-based maritime transport company Ionic Tankers.

The Marshall Islands-flagged newbuilding reportedly boasts an overall length of 274.30 meters, a breadth of 48 meters and a depth of 23.15 meters.

According to JMU, the 82,909 GT tanker is a newly developed model with a ‘bigger’ focus on fuel efficiency than previously delivered units.

Propulsion efficiency is said to have been optimized with the shipbuilder’s proprietary energy-saving devices that were fitted onto the vessel, i.e., the Super Stream Duct, the SURF-BULB, the ALV-Fin and a ‘high-efficiency’ propeller. As a result of this equipment, Ionic Semeli is expected to consume less fuel and, thus, emit fewer harmful pollutants.

To further improve the ship’s environmental performance, per Japan Marine United Corporation, the vessel was also outfitted with a sulfur oxide (SOx) exhaust gas cleaning system, also known as a scrubber. As divulged, the newbuild is also compliant with nitrogen oxide (NOx) Tier III regulations and with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 stipulations.

What is more, officials from JMU have shared that the tanker possesses a ballast water treatment system as well as an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM), which is crucial in regard to compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships (HKC). The HKC entered into force on June 26, 2025.

Since the beginning of this year, JMU has wrapped up a number of projects. The company closed the first quarter of this year with at least seven handovers: the 12,800 TEU containership Maersk el Bosque, the 3,055 TEU container vessel Interasia Tribute, the 93,691 GT bulk carrier Frontier Hope, the 211,981 dwt bulk carrier Mount Anjin, the LNG-powered dual-fuel dry bulk carrier SG Twilight, the 181,000 dwt bulker Sakura Queen and Mount Yotei, a 211,928 dwt bulker.

In mid-April this year, JMU rolled out the red carpet for the 158,954 dwt Suezmax tanker Aesop to Marshall Islands-headquartered Ambroisie Shipping.

