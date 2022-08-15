Jordan’s ACT joins 2040 net zero club

August 15, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), Jordan’s only container port and the sustainable gateway to the Levant region and beyond, has announced the launch of a decarbonisation strategy which is set to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero by 2040.

Courtesy of ACT

ACT is committed to reducing its total emissions by 70 per cent between 2020 and 2030.

The company’s long-term target is to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. This objective is being supported by a CAPEX plan that will devote more than $50 million in incremental investments over the next 20 years toward decarbonisation projects.

This plan is divided into four major initiatives — energy optimization, civil work, expansion of on-site solar installations, and a green premium on electrified equipment, including electrical chargers.

“The transition to a low-carbon economy in Jordan requires a broad-based collective effort from all industries. At ACT, we are committed to doing our part and creating a clear path forward for Jordan’s logistics and transportation industry to embrace a carbon-neutral future. By directly leveraging the innovations and best practices adopted by our mother companies, Maersk and APM Terminals, ACT has created a clear roadmap to decarbonize all our activities by 2040,” Soren Jensen, ACT CEO, commented.

Jensen added that decarbonisation is becoming an increasingly important criterion for customers, and that, in the future, it is likely that carbon neutrality will become an essential criterion for doing business in the logistics and transportation sector.

ACT said it sees decarbonisation as a commitment not only to its customers but to society at large. Reducing carbon emissions will not only support Jordan’s 2030 Vision but will also support a transition towards a greener market economy and the creation of new job opportunities.