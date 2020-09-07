J&S Subsea seals management buyout
The Aberdeen-based subsea controls engineering division of SEA, a subsidiary of technology group Cohort, has undergone a management buyout as it looks to grow its core business in the North Sea.
Since the divestment completed, the company has reverted to a new version of its original trading name, J&S Subsea.
The business now belongs to the senior leadership team, led by Matt Blair.
All 17 personnel have stayed and the firm plans to expand its engineering and production workforce in the coming months.
J&S Subsea is a subsea energy controls company for new and recertified equipment.
The business will continue to focus on refurbishing, designing, manufacturing and engineering controls for the energy sectors.
Its Legacy Locker repository subsidiary business is also part of the MBO.
It will continue to offer its clients options from its range of refurbished capital equipment.
The company also has plans to move to a new facility in the Aberdeen area.
This should allow them to support current operational requirements as well as giving options for expansion and new opportunities.
J&S Subsea executive chairman, Matt Blair, said:
“As businesses engage further in the energy transition, the number of subsea campaigns in the North Sea are on the rise.
“It’s our strategy to focus on supporting these projects and demonstrate the value we provide with our responsive, safe and high-quality solutions.”
