K Line opens its first eco-friendly finished vehicle terminal in Japan

February 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Daito Corporation have revealed their plan to launch K Line’s first finished vehicle terminal in Japan.

As disclosed, the terminal will be launched at Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal from April 2022.

K Line leases the terminal from Yokohama Port Terminal Corporation (YPC) and operates it at Yokohama port, which is known to handle one of the largest volumes of finished vehicles in Japan.

The new terminal is expected to contribute to optimising the handling of vehicles in the port as a whole by welcoming vessels other than those operated by K Line.

The company also aims to create an environmentally friendly terminal by introducing LED lighting for night-time operation, EVs for terminal vehicles, and the use of electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

In the company-related news, K Line is committed to delivering zero-emission vessels by 2030 as announced in the New Year Message delivered on 4 January 2022.

In November 2020, the company partially revised the K Line Environmental Vision 2050, its long-term policy on environmental measures, replacing the goal of halving emissions by 2050, which was the same as the goal of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), with the new goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Meanwhile, the Japanese firm is also actively promoting CCS-related businesses. Namely, K Line joined Global CCS Institute (GCCSI), an international think tank, at the beginning of this month.

In the demonstration test of an onboard CO2 capture system last year, the company successfully separated and captured CO2 from the exhaust gas emitted from the vessel for the first time in the world.

