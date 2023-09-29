K Line takes delivery of 3rd LNG carrier intended for Petronas

September 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese shipping company K Line has taken delivery of the newly-built W-Max class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, Lagenda Setia, intended for a long-term charter with Malaysian energy major Petronas LNG.

Image credit: K Line

The Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) has built the midsize LNG carrier. The ship boasts a Length Overall (LOA) of 239.40 meters, and a beam of 36.60 meters, providing stability and ample cargo space.

The Singapore-flagged vessel is equipped with a membrane tank type of 79,806 cubic meters capacity. The propulsion system is powered by WinGD’s X-DF dual fuel engine capable of using gas admitted at low pressure.

The IMO Tier III-compliant ship can achieve a cruising speed of 17.5 knots.

The vessel, identical in type to two others delivered to Petronas in May and June 2022, was christened by Mrs. Sharifah Fauziah Wan Idrus, wife of Mr. Adnan Zainal Abidin, Petronas COO and EVP & CEO of Gas Business, on August 21, 2023.

“Lagenda,” a Malay word translating to “legend,” and “Setia,” signifying “loyalty,” embody the vessel’s name. The use of “Lagenda” in the naming of sister vessels underscores the loyalty and dedication inherent in these LNG-supplying carriers, symbolizing the enduring relationships with charterers.

The three LNG carriers are intended to transport LNG from Malaysia (Bintulu) to China (Shanghai) for Shenergy (Group) Co.

LNG carriers play a strategic role in K Line’s Medium-Term Management Plan unveiled in May 2022, and the company sees the LNG carriers business as a top priority area for growth.

The company has stakes in 20 large LNG carriers in joint ventures with NYK Line, Petronet LNG, and Chandris, data from VesselsValue shows. In addition, the company has ordered two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries set for delivery in 2026.