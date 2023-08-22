K Line’s new LNG carrier for charter with Petronas named in China

August 22, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong Zhonghua has held a naming ceremony for a new 80,000 cubic meter LNG carrier built for Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line).

Courtesy of Hudong Zhonghua

The vessel was named Lagenda Setia during the ceremony which took place on 21 August.

According to Hudong Zhonghua, the vessel is jointly owned by K Line, ICBC Financial Leasing and Shenergy.

The ABS-classed ship has an overall length of 239 meters and a molded breadth of 36.6 meters.

This is the third LNG carrier constructed by the Chinese shipyard for K Line which will go on a charter with Malaysian energy company Petronas, transporting more than 2.2 million tons of LNG annually from Malaysia to Shenergy Group in China.

The first two vessels, Lagenda Suria and Lagenda Serenity, were delivered in May and June 2022, respectively.

Both vessels feature a length of 239 meters and a width of 36.6 meters and run on an X-DF dual-fuel engine which uses gas admitted at low pressure.