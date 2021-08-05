K Line tests world’s first CO2 capture device on bulk carrier

August 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has joined forces with compatriot company Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and classification society ClassNK to develop and test “world’s first” onboard CO2 capture plant.

The testing and installation is part of the Carbon Capture on the Ocean (CC-Ocean) project which is supported by the Maritime Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

Source: Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

The project’s aim is not only to verify the efficacy of capturing and storing CO2 from a vessel’s gas emissions, but also the operability and safety of CO2 capture facilities at sea.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will start with the installation of a small carbon capture device on the 89,000 dwt coal carrier ship Corona Utility operated by K Line for Tohoku Electric Power.

After the departure of the vessel from MHI Yokohama, experts from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will be on board the vessel to commission the small CO2 capture plant, evaluate its operating performance at sea, and analyze the captured CO2.

Once the process is over, the ship’s crew will evaluate the operation, safety and operability of the CO2 capture plant until the end of March 2022 with the aim to commercialise the equipment by making it more portable and efficient.

For the installation of this plant, Class NK will conduct a hazard identification study (HAZID) and verify the viewpoint of safety.

“As the world’s first marine demonstration test, the project will provide invaluable insights into facilities design and technologies for capturing CO2 emissions and achieving zero emissions onboard vessels,” K Line stated.

“Additionally, the captured CO2 is expected to be recycled as a new CO2 source for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) processes or as raw material in synthetic fuel through methanation.”

The project is expected to contribute to the long-term reduction of

greenhouse gas emissions, K Line also noted

In April 2021, the company launched a new department focusing on businesses and projects for carbon neutrality including renewable energy.

The new unit was set up as the demand for decarbonization in the sector continues to grow, putting major pressure on the businesses to move toward carbon neutrality.