K Line, Yinson Production and Harbour Energy team up to optimize solutions for Havstjerne CO2 storage licence

Collaboration
September 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

K Line Energy Shipping (UK) Limited (KLES), a London-based subsidiary of Japanese shipping major Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), and Havstjerne ANS (HANS) an unlimited liability incorporated partnership of oil and gas company Harbour Energy Norge and Stella Maris CCS, a subsidiary of the FPSO owner and operator Yinson Production, have agreed to jointly identify the transportation, injection and storage solutions best suited for the Havstjerne CO2 storage licence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

An illustration of an FSIU (in the foreground) receiving cargo from a LCO₂ carrier (in the background). Courtesy of K Line

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), KLES and HANS will collaborate to optimize technical and commercial solutions for a marine-based CO2 value chain based on a floating storage and injection unit (FSIU) and liquefied CO2 carriers and bring these solutions to maturity.

The two companies intend to leverage their expertise in liquefied CO2 transportation, injection, and subsurface storage to provide a CO2 transport and storage service to emitters participating in the Havstjerne CO2 value chain.

For CCS projects worldwide, offshore sequestration is understood to be a safe and efficient way of permanently storing large volumes of CO2. FSIUs are intended to serve as safe, reliable and cost-efficient solutions in offshore CCS projects where it is difficult to secure sufficient land for an onshore CO2 receiving terminal, or where the distance between the receiving terminal and the offshore storage site would require an extended pipeline.

The Havstjerne licence is in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, approximately 100 km southwest of Egersund and within relative proximity to key ports in Northern Europe. It is 60% owned by Harbour Energy (the operator) and 40% owned by Stella Maris CCS.

Malaysia’s Yinson Production operates a fleet of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessels. Since 2021, the company has been steadily developing its carbon value chain, with direct investments in carbon capture technologies.

Earlier this year, Yinson Production acquired Stella Maris CCS business from the UK-based Altera Infrastructure. The 40% stake in the Havstjerne Reservoir, concerning the Havstjerne CO2 injection and storage project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), is said to represent a cornerstone of Stella Maris’ activities, with its technical feasibility validated by extensive seismic data and reservoir studies.

K Line has been specializing in the ownership, operation and management of liquefied gas carriers. Since 2024, KLES has managed two liquefied CO2 carriers for the world’s first commercial CO2 transport and storage service.

In June this year, KLES joined forces with Yinson Production to develop and market liquefied CO2 carrier and injection solutions. The duo signed an MoU to jointly develop and market an FSIU and an LCO2 carrier, focusing mainly on European carbon capture and storage projects.

