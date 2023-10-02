Kawasaki Heavy delivers LPG-fueled LPG/ammonia carrier to Eneos

October 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has delivered a new LPG-powered LPG/ammonia carrier to compatriot Eneos Ocean Corporation.

The vessel, named Eneos Gunjo, was delivered on September 29, 2023, as the second of Kawasaki’s LPG-fueled LPG/ammonia carriers with 86,700 cubic meter capacity.

So far, Kawasaki has completed eight LPG-powered vessels and the Eneos Gunjo is its 72nd LPG carrier in total.

The vessel is equipped with separate cargo tanks that are capable of simultaneously transporting LPG and ammonia. It is designed to increase cargo tank capacity while keeping its principal dimensions like LOA and beam similar to conventional-type vessels so that the carrier can be berthed at major LPG terminals around the world, the shipbuilder explained.

Moreover, the concept design for a system that utilizes ammonia as fuel on this vessel has been approved by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK). Therefore, it is possible to modify ship design specifications to enable the use of ammonia as fuel in the future.

Kawasaki said it plans to continue to develop and provide environmental-friendly ship technologies with a focus on LPG carriers and LPG/ammonia carriers powered by LPG, as well as other types of merchant vessels in compliance with the latest environmental regulations,— including liquefied hydrogen carriers, the cargo of which is expected to be a fuel that is gaining popularity as a next-generation energy source.