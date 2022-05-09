May 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The hull assembly of [email protected] Shipping’s first electric hybrid coaster began at India’s Chowgule Shipyard on 5 May with the traditional keel-laying ceremony.

Production of the vessel began in mid-March with the steel cutting, and construction now continues with hull assembly.

Courtesy of ESL Shipping

Delivery of the 90-metre-long vessel is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are very pleased that the construction of the vessel is proceeding according to plan with good cooperation from the shipyard. We are excited to follow the building process and eventually receive a vessel which will satisfy our clients’ needs,” Frida Rowland, Business Unit Director of [email protected] Shipping, commented.

In September 2021, [email protected] Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of Finland-based shipping company ESL Shipping, ordered a total of six energy-efficient 5,350 dwt general cargo vessels.

These new 1A ice class vessels will feature improved cargo capacity and advanced technology.

The greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, of new vessels per cargo unit transported, are expected to decrease by almost 50% compared to the existing ships.

The total investment value of the six ships is approximately EUR 70 million. [email protected] Shipping has the option to expand the order with several ships.

