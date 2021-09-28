Klaveness completes biofuel trial on transatlantic route

September 28, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC), part of Norwegian shipping company Torvald Klaveness, has completed testing of 30% biofuel aboard its CLEANBU vessel MV Baru on its voyage from the Netherlands to Brazil.

MV Baru in Bunbury, Australia. Image Courtesy: KCC

The trial is part of KCC’s ongoing efforts to gain technical and commercial experience with biofuels.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this test and will continue exploring biofuels possibilities going forward. We believe biofuel will be an increasingly important measure over this decade for the shipping industry to reach its carbon reduction targets,” Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC, commented.

KCC, which owns and operates nine CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with another one CLEANBU combination carriers on order for scheduled delivery in 2021, wants to reach or exceed IMO’s 2030 and 2050 ambitions. The company targets a carbon-neutral operation within 2030 and has ambitions of reaching a zero-emission operation within 2050.

Apart from biofuels, KCC is also exploring carbon capture & storage (CCS) technologies to reduce CO2 emissions.

As highlighted by the EU Commission’s FuelEU Maritime legislation proposal, regional, and potentially global regulations, would require shipowners to increase the share of renewable/low-carbon fuel in the mix.

If adopted, FuelEU Maritime will require a gradual improvement of carbon intensity of energy used onboard its vessels from 2025 (2%) up to 2050 (75%).