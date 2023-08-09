Konecranes to provide 7 hybrid RTGs to CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal

August 9, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Finnish crane manufacturer Konecranes has won an order from CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Co. Limited to supply 7 hybrid Konecranes Noell Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to their container handling terminal at the main port in Taiwan.

Konecranes

The order is part of CMA CGM Group’s efforts to streamline their operations at the container terminal at the Port of Kaohsiung while reducing carbon emissions.

“We have a proven track record providing similar equipment to other CMA CGM container terminals. This order confirms the trust they have in our technology and expertise as they extend their container handling capabilities. With their operations extending around the world, our cooperation with them continues to introduce our products into new countries,” says Jerry Fann, Regional Sales Director, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

These 7 new Konecranes Noell hybrid RTGs utilize a battery for normal operations, add diesel when more power is required, and collect braking energy to top up the battery charge. The combination of diesel and electric power is aimed at reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions for cleaner and more economical operation. In addition, each machine is fitted with an ergonomic cabin and a range of smart features that raise efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

The RTGs use GPS for the Auto-Steering smart feature, which helps the operator keep the RTG on a straight drive path. Auto-Positioning places the spreader over the right container slot. Stack Profiling remembers the layout of each container bay, working with Auto-Steering to make sure the crane is properly aligned with the bay, and limiting hoisting speed for pick-and-place operations. Finally, the cranes use Auto-TOS (Terminal Operating System) reporting to count their own moves, map the position of every container and interface directly with the TOS.

Commissioning will take place in Q3 2024, with handover scheduled a few months later, in Q4, Konecranes said.