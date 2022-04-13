Kongsberg Maritime to deliver first Reach Remote unmanned surface vessels

April 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Reach Subsea has awarded Kongsberg Maritime with a contract for the delivery of the first two in a series of Reach Remote unmanned surface vessels (USVs), which will serve as mobile power banks, data centers and communication modules for remotely operated vessels (ROVs).

The USVs will be dedicated to survey, inspection, and light repair operations and are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023.

Features for both real-time operator control and autonomous operations will be incorporated, as well as hybrid modes blending remote and semi-autonomous control.

The USVs will be built by Trosvik Martime, according to Kongsberg design and solutions. Vessel operations will be performed by Massterly – a Kongsberg Wilhelmsen joint venture, at its remote control center, while the ROV operations will be operated from Reach Subsea onshore control center in Haugesund.

“With our strong partners, world-leading technology and solid financial foundation, Reach Remote is an attractive project, which we will bring to the market with perfect timing,” said CEO of Reach Subsea, Jostein Alendal.

“We see firm demand from the traditional oil and gas segments combined with rapidly growing emerging market segments like renewable energy. The interest in Reach Remote is strong in all parts of our global network of customers.”

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Reach unveils its new subsea services model Posted: about 1 year ago

The Reach Remote project, announced in January 2021, is being developed by Reach Subsea jointly with Kongsberg Maritime and Massterly.

In February, a collaboration agreement with Wilhelmsen, covering an equity investment in Reach Subsea and strategic cooperation for the commercialization of Reach Remote, was announced.

The total investment for the first two Reach Remote units is NOK 380-400 million. The investment will be financed through loans from SR-Bank and Eksfin and proceeds from the private equity placement in which Wilhelmsen invested NOK 150 million in February.

According to the parties, Reach Remote will enable 20-30% reduced cost for clients and 90-100% reduction in emissions compared to today’s large, manned control vessels.