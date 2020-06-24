Kooiman Marine completes vessel conversion for Van Stee Offshore

Kooiman Marine Group has completed the conversion of Zwerver I multi-purpose DP-2 support vessel, owned by Van Stee Offshore.

The Zwerver I is equipped with eight thrusters, two spud poles, a 4/5-point mooring system with an anchor line capacity of 1400 m and accommodation for 58 people, including crew.

The vessel is suitable for carrying out different tasks such as laying and repairing cables, maintenance work, ROV support, UXO clearance etc.

“Ten months ago we commissioned Kooiman Marine Group to convert the work vessel Anna-B in accordance with our ideas and wishes. In fact, only the hull remained intact and roughly 99% of the ship has been completely renovated,” said Arjan van Stee, owner of Van Stee Offshore. “During DP trials and commissioning, the ship has demonstrated its capability with great results in a wide variety of configurations. We are therefore proud to expand our fleet with the Zwerver I, both in capacity and in possibilities.”

“The total conversion this vessel, with the requirements of Van Stee Offshore in mind, was quite a challenge,” Arjan van der Zegen de Beer, operational director Scheepswerf Gebr. Kooiman, added.

“Because both the engineering and the conversion took place on our own shipyards in Zwijndrecht and Dordrecht, we were able to work fast and efficient. Due to that, we have been able to create yet another unique multi purpose support vessel.”