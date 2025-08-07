Korean and Canadian institutions join forces on sustainable technologies

Back to overview
Collaboration
August 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to collaborate on technologies related to resource recovery and environmental sustainability.

Credit: The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

KIMM said the MoU, signed on July 29, 2025, provides a framework for collaboration on sustainable resource technologies and contributes to expanding its global research and development (R&D) activities.

As informed, the agreement outlines collaboration in the following areas:

  • joint research on ammonia recovery and removal technologies,
  • information exchange on battery material recovery and industrial waste treatment, and
  • organization of joint workshops and expert exchange programs.

Through the partnership, the two institutions reportedly aim to generate “tangible technological outcomes that contribute to the global transition to carbon neutrality.”

It is worth noting that prior to the signing of the MoU, KIMM visited the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre (AMTC) of the National Research Council Canada (NRC), with discussions focusing on collaboration in intelligent manufacturing automation, composite-based aircraft production, and maintenance technologies.

Furthermore, the Korean institution visited the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA) to discuss joint research in advanced manufacturing AI, data-driven foundational research, and AI-robotics convergence.

In addition, from July 28 to August 1, KIMM participated in a Canada-Korea event where, among other things, discussions centered on hydrogen technologies as well as strategies to generate joint R&D outcomes and enhance bilateral innovation synergy.

Seog-Hyeon Ryu, President of KIMM, stated: “This partnership with Canada marks a significant milestone in advancing collaboration with world-leading institutions in clean technology, aerospace manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. KIMM will continue to drive global joint research and technology diplomacy, contributing to carbon neutrality and expanding the global footprint of Korea’s advanced machinery technologies.”

