Korean Register teams up with Microsoft Korea

March 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Microsoft Korea to collaborate on digital transformation and enhance their technological capabilities.

Image credit: Korean Register

KR said the aim was to digitally transform the shipbuilding and maritime industry by leveraging fourth-industrial revolution technologies.

Through this partnership, a joint working group between the two companies will be established to collaborate on digital transformation projects. It will focus on Cloud Conversion technology, artificial intelligence (AI) technology development, and digital workplace platform upgrades based on Microsoft Azure.

In line with the digitalization trend, the shipbuilding and maritime sector is actively applying cloud and AI technologies to achieve autonomous operations and improve ship safety.

Through the new partnership, KR will be able to provide digital survey services with AI and stable infrastructure to KR customers.

“We plan to implement cloud technology in our system and introduce innovation in our offices by activating digital workplaces to improve productivity and create a flexible work environment. KR also plans to develop AI technology to actively respond to the global market competition in the maritime industry,” said LEE Hyungchul, KR Chairman & CEO.

“By collaborating with Microsoft Korea, we will lead the digital transformation of the shipbuilding and marine industries together,” he added.

“We have led innovative changes in various industries in Korea through Microsoft’s global technological competitiveness, cloud Azure-based artificial intelligence technology, and modern workplace services,” said LEE Jieun, CEO of Microsoft Korea. “We will fully support KR to lead digital innovation in the industry through cooperation.”