A tug at sea
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy KOTUG vessels bound for West Africa to support BP’s biggest project

KOTUG vessels bound for West Africa to support BP’s biggest project

Business Developments & Projects
July 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Two tugs are on their way to join the fleet of Dutch towage and maritime company KOTUG International providing marine support services for a project offshore Senegal and Mauritania operated by the UK’s energy giant BP.

SD Chatboul; Source: KOTUG International

Two RAstar 3200 tugs, SD Rosso and SD Chatboul, are traveling to Senegal to support KOTUG’s long-term offshore terminal operations in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field. According to the Dutch player, the fleet provides essential towage and marine support services for the region’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.

Boasting 80 tonnes of bollard pull and what the owner describes as top-tier safety and environmental specifications, the sister vessels are built to provide reliable and sustainable support to offshore operations.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field, seen as the biggest project in the UK-headquartered energy giant’s portfolio, produced its first LNG from Phase 1 in February. The inaugural cargo lifting followed in April, with the commercial operations date (COD) reached a month ago.

Related Article

BP is GTA’s operator with a 56% interest, while its partners are Kosmos Energy (27%), Petrosen (10%), and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH) (7%).

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles