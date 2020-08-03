KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine wrap up merger

August 3, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Marine fuel broking firm KPI Bridge Oil and oil trading company OceanConnect Marine have formally completed a merger to create a new brand and entity, KPI OceanConnect.

The merger, first announced in February 2020, has secured a full regulatory approval, and creates one of the largest independent marine energy service and solutions providers in the world.

“We are delighted to confirm that KPI OceanConnect is now operational. The new entity will benefit from numerous synergies and brings together a wealth of knowledge and expertise, resources and market leverage,” Søren Høll, CEO, KPI OceanConnect, commented.

“KPI OceanConnect boasts one of the most experienced teams of professionals in the marine fuels sector with a proven track record of added value and delivering expert services.”

“Our professionals know and appreciate the issues that shipowners and opera­­­­­­­tors are facing. We recognise the need to take a collaborative approach supporting our business partners to overcome the challenges of an ever-changing marketplace.”

S.I. Shim, Head of Asia, KPI OceanConnect, added the formation of KPI OceanConnect was timely.

“The post-2020 market, COVID-19, and the dawn of new, low carbon fuels mean that market dynamics are evolving rapidly. Ultimately, to thrive, ship owners and operators want to work with an experienced fuels services provider and a trusted counterparty that has a consultative approach and the financial strength, independence, and flexibility to provide the right solutions to meet their current and future demands,” he added.

Over the next few months, KPI OceanConnect will focus on integrating both organisations and exploring the synergies to further expand the company’s service offering.