Kraken Robotics receives mystery $3 million subsea order

April 20, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Canada’s Kraken Robotics has received a $3 million purchase order from an undisclosed client for the delivery of its subsea batteries.

According to Kraken, the SeaPower 6000-meter-rated batteries are based on the company’s pressure-tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries.

This is said to provide an environmentally friendly and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil-compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications.

The hot-swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module.

The Canadian company is set to deliver the batteries to the customer this year.

In terms of other company-related activities, Kraken is supporting N-Sea with cable burial survey services during a cable inspection and remedial burial campaign for an interconnecting power cable asset in the North Sea.

Its 3D acoustic Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) survey sensor has been mobilized to a vessel under the control of N-Sea to support cable burial surveys along a series of HVDC interconnector cables.