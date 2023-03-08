Kraken Robotics and N-Sea working together in the North Sea

March 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Kraken Robotics is set to support N-Sea with cable burial survey services during cable inspection and remedial burial campaign for an interconnecting power cable asset in the North Sea.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics has mobilized its 3D acoustic Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) survey sensor to a vessel under the control of N-Sea to support cable burial surveys along a series of HVDC interconnector cables.

The activities are commencing this month and are expected to continue for 20 days.

Moya Cahill, Executive VP of Services at Kraken, said: “This project with N-Sea is one of several new, exciting and challenging sub-seabed services projects already secured by Kraken Robotics in Q1, a period that is traditionally slow for survey. Our leading SBI technology and expertise will support our clients in their critical cable depth of burial and boulder detection surveys.”

The SBI will initially be used to locate the cables and confirm the depth of burial before any remedial mass flow excavation works are carried out to ensure the cables are buried to a suitable depth. A secondary SBI pass will then ensure burial depth before the vessel moves onto the next section of cable.

Kraken Robotics said it could not disclose contract values, but did emphasize it had secured more than $1.4 million to date in Q1 2023 in depth of burial and boulder detection project surveys.

