KSOE bags one more LNG carrier order

April 26, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has secured another order for the construction of a 174,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Illustration. Courtesy of KSOE

On 26 April 2022, KSOE said it signed a KRW 278.2 billion (about $221.2 million) contract with an unnamed European shipowner for the LNG vessel.

As informed, the ship will be constructed by KSOE subsidiary Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI).

The newbuild is scheduled for delivery by 31 October 2025.

Last week, KSOE also received an order to build an LNG carrier of identical size. HSHI will also be in charge of the construction which is expected to be completed by December 2025.

KSOE’s orderbook currently stands at 87 vessels, representing 57.8 percent of the shipbuilder’s annual order target.

