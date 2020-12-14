KSOE bags order for VLCC quartet
South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has received an order for the construction of four very large crude carriers (VLCC) from an undisclosed shipowner in Asia.
The contract is worth KRW 391 billion (about $358.1 million), KSOE said in a stock exchange filing on 14 December.
As informed, the 300,000-ton units will be built by KSOE’s subsidiary Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and delivered by 30 September 2022.
Including the newest deal, KSOE has won 25 VLCC orders of a total of 37 placed so far this year, according to Yonhap News Agency. More shipbuilding contracts are likely to be secured by the end of the year.
