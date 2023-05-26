KSOE enjoying ordering spree, inks $93.3mln deal for product carrier duo

May 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilding company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) has received a contract for the construction of two product carriers.

Illustration; Image credit: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

As informed, the vessels will be built for an unnamed Asian shipowner. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., (HMD) one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s three subsidiaries, will construct the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard.

The contract’s value is KRW 122.3 billion ($93.3 million), the shipbuilder revealed in its stock exchange filling.

The vessels are slated for delivery by the end of December 2025.

To remind, this month, KSOE’s affiliate HMD scored orders for product carriers for an unnamed African shipping company, while in April this year, the firm also signed a deal to build two product carriers for an unnamed Asian shipping company for $92.8 million.

Since the beginning of this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has signed $10.39 billion worth of orders to construct 86 vessels, or 66 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.