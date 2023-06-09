KSOE’s low-carbon methanol supply system gets ABS’ nod

June 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilder HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society ABS for methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system (LFSS).

ABS

As informed, the certificate was received at this year’s Nor-Shipping conference.

KSOE is hastening the development of low-carbon fuel supply systems in response to more stringent regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU).

“As global environmental regulations are tightened, technology trends are changing faster and their complexity is intensifying,” said An Kwanghean, President and COO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering SD (Business Unit).

“We will lead the market by preempting technologies related to methanol and ammonia and hydrogen, which are next-generation technologies in the future.”

“As an alternative fuel, methanol is increasingly being recognized as a compelling route for shipowners and operators to meet decarbonization goals. Its ease of storage and handling, emission reduction and low-temperature operation characteristics make it a promising solution. ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of methanol at sea and innovative ideas from industry leaders such as KSOE,” said John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO.

ABS is working with operators around the world on methanol projects, and KSOE has been contracted to build twelve methanol-powered very large containerships in February this year.

Methanol has several advantages over traditional fuels, including a lower carbon footprint, lower emissions of particulate matter and sulfur oxides, and improved combustion efficiency. Additionally, methanol can be produced from a range of feedstocks, including renewable resources, making it a potentially sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

However, methanol still faces some challenges as a fuel for shipping, including limited availability and infrastructure, and potential safety and handling issues.