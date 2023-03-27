Kumiai Navigation pencils in new LPG-fuelled LPG/ammonia carrier at KHI

March 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipbuilding company Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has inked a contract for a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier powered by LPG fuel for Kumiai Navigation (PTE) LTD.

Illustration; Credit: Jiangnan Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the 86,700 cbm vessel will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia at the same time.

The advantage of this dual-purpose vessel is its capability to simultaneously carry LPG, which is already used as a low-carbon energy source, and ammonia.

Another feature is the greater capacity of the cargo tanks as compared to conventional carriers, which was achieved without significantly changing the vessel’s length, breadth, or other main specifications, according to the company.

Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG (which significantly reduces the emission volumes of sulfur oxides [SOx], CO 2 , and other pollutants in the exhaust gases as compared to marine fuel oil), the vessel meets SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which are applicable to adopt stricter CO 2 emission standards in 2022.

Since January 2015, SOx emission regulations specifying a fuel sulfur content of 0.1% or less have been enacted in the Emission Control Areas (ECAs) of Europe and America.

In addition, beginning in January 2020, vessels traveling in marine areas in all other parts of the world are required to use fuels with a sulfur content of 0.5% or less, or to use alternative equipment to reduce the SOx content of exhaust gases to an equivalent level.

Also, for some types of vessels such as large LPG carriers and LNG (liquefied natural gas) carriers, compliance with Phase 3 (30% reduction in CO 2 emissions from the baseline [Phase 0]) is required for vessels contracted for construction in 2022 and later.

To meet environmental standards being tightened globally, and to implement action plans set forth in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations and other initiatives, Kawasaki plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers.

These products include vessels for transporting liquefied hydrogen, considered to be the next-generation energy source.

The latest contract represents their 82th LPG carrier, 19th LPG-fueled LPG carrier and 12th LPG/NH3 carrier to be constructed by Kawasaki. Kawasaki plans to complete the construction of the vessels at its Sakaide Works in 2026.

To remind, in February 2023 Kumiai Navigation doubled its order for dual-fuel VLGC newbuildings at KHI to two ships.

