L3Harris gets Low-Frequency Active Towed Sonar systems order

September 3, 2020, by Anela Dokso

L3Harris Technologies has received a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver two Low-Frequency Active Towed Sonar (LFATS) systems to a NATO member.

The LFATS system is used on ships to detect, track and engage all types of submarines.

L3Harris designed the system to perform at a lower operating frequency against modern diesel-electric submarine threats.

“This award represents our continued growth in the international naval market by providing our allies with a new, variable depth sonar capability to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of their surface combatants,” said Sean Stackley, president, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “Our sonar technology delivers excellent detection, localization and tracking in a compact, light-weight package.”

The United States Department of Defense recently awarded this 26-month delivery order under VSE Corporation’s Foreign Military Sales contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command International Fleet Support Program Office.