Lamprell wins Marjan field job from Saudi Aramco

February 24, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

UAE-based Lamprell has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by Saudi Aramco as part of the long-term agreement programme (LTA) with Lamprell.

Work on this large contract consists of two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables in Saudi Aramco’s Marjan field, Lamprell said on Wednesday.

The Marjan field is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia’s East Coast, and is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the region.

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said: “We are delighted to have received our first LTA contract award since joining the programme in 2018. Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project.

“Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honoured to play a role in its development. The award reinforces our commitment to our strategy and we look forward to working on further opportunities in the region”.

Lamprell has recently decided to reorganise into three new business units – Renewables, Digital, and Oil & Gas – as part of its efforts to focus on energy transition.

The Oil & Gas business comprises its traditional activities in rig fabrication, rig refurbishment, onshore EPC and other services, as well as planned expansion into Offshore EPCI under the Saudi Aramco LTA.

It is also worth reminding that Saudi Aramco in July 2019 handed out $18 billion worth of contracts for the engineering, procurement, and construction to boost production from the Marjan and Berri offshore fields.

Saudi Aramco said at the time it planned to boost production capacity by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude Oil and 2.5 BSCFD of gas from Marjan and Berri offshore oilfields.

McDermott and Saipem were only some of the offshore contractors to be awarded contracts that year as part of the further development of Marjan and Berri fields.