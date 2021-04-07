Latsco takes delivery of its first LNG tanker

April 7, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek shipowner Latsco has received Hellas Diana from South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), as the first LNG carrier in the fleet.

Courtesy of Latsco

The 173,400 cubic metres LNG tanker Hellas Diana set sail on 1 April from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries’ Mokpo shipyard.

The 297 metres long and 46 metres wide newbuild will be sailing under the flag of Malta.

The company is waiting for the second LNG vessel named Hellas Athina, expected to be picked up at the same shipyard in September. Hellas Athina will also have the capacity to transport up to 173,400 cubic metres of the chilled fuel.

According to VesselsValue, Singaporean multinational commodity trading company Trafigura has chartered both of the LNG carriers.

Latsco has four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) commissioned at Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard with delivery in 2022.