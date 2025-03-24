Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel PowerCell to provide methanol-to-power technology to mystery European shipyard

Business Developments & Projects
March 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish hydrogen fuel cell provider PowerCell has received an order for its M2Power 250 system from an undisclosed European shipyard, marking the first commercial sale of a fully integrated methanol-to-power solution, a technology launched in Q3 2024.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell; Image by PowerCell

The order, valued at SEK 150 million (approximately $14.85 million), includes a 2 MW installation of the M2Power 250 systems, PowerCell said, noting that this technology converts methanol into clean electricity to support the vessel’s internal electrical systems.

As informed, the delivery is scheduled for 2029, with the contract covering engineering services and product delivery.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, stated: “It’s great to see yet another innovative product creating real market value so soon after its launch. With the M2Power 250, we’re taking PowerCell beyond fuel cell electrification—simplifying integration for shipyards and system integrators while accelerating hydrogen adoption in markets where infrastructure is still catching up.”

“By expanding hydrogen availability through reformed methanol, we significantly increase the addressable market while enhancing the value we create and capture per installation. This aligns fully with our ‘industrialised innovation’ strategy, where integrating certified, proven solutions is equally vital in the energy transition as radical breakthroughs. It’s about delivering real, scalable impact—now and in the future.”

To remind, in 2024, PowerCell secured an order, which consists of 14 additional units of its Marine System 225, set to be deployed on commercial cruise ships. Furthermore, the company signed what is claimed to be one of the world’s largest orders of marine fuel cell systems to date with an Italian marine OEM manufacturer.

It is also worth mentioning that the provider obtained approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV for the methanol-to-power solution that combines a methanol reformer with a fuel cell system. Specifically, the solution has a fully integrated methanol reformer from RIX Industries combined with the Marine System 225.

