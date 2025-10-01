Back to overview
Home Hydrogen PowerCell to deliver fuel cell systems for two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers

PowerCell to deliver fuel cell systems for two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers

Business Developments & Projects
October 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish hydrogen fuel cell provider PowerCell has secured a contract to supply fuel cell systems for two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers being built by Norwegian shipping company GMI Rederi.

Courtesy of PowerCell

As disclosed, the contract is valued at just over SEK 40 million ($4.2 million) and includes 14 Marine System 225 units as well as engineering services. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026/2027.

At 85 meters long, with a deadweight capacity of 4,000 tons, the vessels are expected to be the “first hydrogen-powered bulk carriers in the world” when launched in early 2027.

It is understood that GMI Rederi is developing the vessels, while the engineering, integration, and certification process for the hydrogen system will be handled by eCap Marine, a German ship integrator specializing in green propulsion solutions.

Reportedly, the project has received support from the Norwegian government’s Enova fund and the NOx fund, and is part of the Green Shipping Program, a public–private collaboration aimed at accelerating green maritime innovation.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell, stated: “We continue to expand the use of our Marine System 225, and with GMI Rederi we are now moving into bulk carriers, a new and important segment in shipping. Regulatory frameworks such as ETS trading and IMO requirements are pushing the break-even point in favour of hydrogen fuel cells, making them a competitive and future-ready choice for operators. This is not only about two ships; it is about setting a new standard for zero-emission maritime transport.”

Torstein Holsvik, CEO at GMI Rederi, commented: “Existing bulk carriers are outdated, and we needed to think completely anew. After careful evaluation of technology maturity, fuel availability, and cost-effectiveness, we chose compressed hydrogen with fuel cells as the most future-ready solution.”

To note, Marine System 225 is said to be designed to provide 225 kW of “clean and vibration-free” power. According to PowerCell, it is “modular, compact, and easily integrated into both retrofitted and newly built vessels.”

Earlier in 2025, the company received type approval from UK-based classification society Lloyd’s Register for the system, securing the green light for its deployment across a wide range of vessels.

Related Article

In other news, PowerCell signed an agreement with an undisclosed Italian marine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the development and delivery of an MS-500 marine fuel cell system.

Furthermore, it received an order for its M2Power 250 system from an undisclosed European shipyard, marking the first commercial sale of a fully integrated methanol-to-power solution, a technology launched in Q3 2024.

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles