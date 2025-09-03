Liquefaction facility in Miami; Source: Sawgrass LNG & Power
LNG deal with Florida-based firm fortifies Barbados’ energy security

Business & Finance
September 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Florida-headquartered Sawgrass LNG & Power, a provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and turnkey gas-to-power solutions across the Southeastern United States and Caribbean, has strengthened its years-long ties with Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL) through a new LNG supply contract.

This LNG supply deal in the Caribbean region expands a nearly decade-long partnership, dating back to 2016, between Sawgrass LNG & Power and Barbados National Energy Company Limited, taking it into a new decade to ensure “a reliable, secure, and sustainable” LNG supply for Barbados, according to the U.S. LNG player.

James Browne, Officer-In-Charge of BNECL, commented: “At BNECL, LNG plays a critical transitional role in our long-term vision of strategically diversifying our energy mix beyond traditional fossil fuels toward a more resilient, low-emissions energy system. As an island economy, Barbados faces unique energy challenges that demand adaptability and resilience.

“This partnership enables us to focus on both short-term energy stability, the incremental integration of intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind in addition to adding battery energy storage systems (BESS), for the long-term sustainability of our people, country and planet.”

The agreement enables the Florida-based firm to continue to provide LNG to support Barbados’ growing energy needs. Sawgrass LNG & Power operates an LNG facility with a production capacity of 100,000 gallons per day and 270,000 gallons of onsite storage, said to ensure cost-effective and reliable energy supply to businesses and communities.

Daniel McLaughlin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Sawgrass LNG & Power, emphasized: “We are honored to continue supporting Barbados and BNECL with dependable, lower-emissions energy.

“From the beginning of our relationship in 2016, our shared commitment to energy security and sustainability has been at the heart of this partnership. We are excited to build on this foundation and support Barbados’ energy goals and future growth.”

Recently, the Barbados Investment & Development Corporation (BIDC) set the stage to pool resources with Global OTEC for the deployment of ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) systems in Barbados.

