Bahamas registry welcomes first LNG-powered ship

May 26, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Mardi Gras, Carnival’s latest newbuild, has joined the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) as the registry’s first LNG-powered cruise ship.

As informed, the ship departed from Barcelona on 21 May, and is scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral, Florida on 4 June to begin preparations for the inaugural voyage.

Along with the new LNG technology, Mardi Gras will feature Bolt, the first-ever roller coaster build on a ship.

However, the use of an alternative fuel source is said to have the greatest impact on the maritime environment as the ship will be the first LNG-powered vessel to operate in North America, according to the statement.

Explaining why the company chose the cruise ship to fly the Bahamian flag, Domenico Rognoni, Carnival’s Senior Vice President for Compliance, Environmental & Occupational Safety, commented: “Our first ever ship was the original Mardi Gras and its inaugural voyage was to The Bahamas, so we believe registering the new Mardi Gras with the BMA is a fitting demonstration of both the value of that relationship to Carnival, and our ongoing commitment to the country.”

“The Bahamas will be a frequent destination for Mardi Gras, and we are pleased to bring this new level of environmental sustainability to the many ports in the Bahamas and the Caribbean that the ship and our guests and crew will be visiting,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line added.

The delivery of the 5,200-passenger ship was delayed on several occasions, due to the COVID-19 impact on the cruise and shipbuilding industries.

Finally, Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku delivered the vessel to Carnival Cruise Line in December last year.

The delivery took place two months after the vessel completed its sea trials.