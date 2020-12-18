LNG-powered Mardi Gras delivered to Carnival

December 18, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Mardi Gras at sea trials; Image by Meyer Turku

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has delivered Mardi Gras, a 180, 000 gross tonnage, LNG-powered cruise ship, to the world’s largest cruise ship operator Carnival Cruise Line.

The shipbuilder sees the delivery as a major milestone having in mind the actual circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis.

Namely, the delivery of the 5,200-passenger ship was delayed on several occasions, due to the COVID-19 impact on the cruise and the shipbuilding industries.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally-friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process”, CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer, said.

Image courtesy: Meyer Turku

The delivery is being announced two months after the vessel completed her sea trials.

The newbuild bears the same name as Carnival Cruise Line’s first ship launched in 1972.

At 180,000 tons, the 5,200-plus lower berth vessel will be more than six times the size of its namesake.

Mardi Gras has classical ship lines and predominately blue hull. The ship’s centerpiece is a three-stories-high atrium in the middle of the ship, opening up to a floor-to-ceiling window and movable LED screens.

Another marvel of the ship is of course Bolt, the first-ever roller coaster build on a ship. Bolt lets passengers do the driving with a top speed of 64km/h.

“Mardi Gras’ technology, venues and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mardi Gras is planned to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2021.