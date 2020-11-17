LOC Mexico MWS services for Protexa

November 17, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

LOC Mexico, a subsidiary of marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group has secured its third contract this year from Permaducto, an enterprise part of the Mexican oilfield services and infrastructure development firm Protexa.

Under the contract, LOC Mexico will provide marine warranty survey (MWS) for two submarine pipelines, specifically KMZ-101 and KMZ-103, at Maloob field in the Bay of Campeche, Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of work involved in this project includes MWS services for the load out, transportation and construction-installation of all pipeline components, which will be fabricated in the Protexa yard in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico.

The KMZ-101 pipeline, which has a 30-inch diameter, and the KMZ-103 pipeline, 12-inch in diameter, both span 11.5 kilometres in length, and will be installed in water depths of 94 metres.

The project should commence this month and wrap up by December this year.

Pablo Martinez-Cruz, energy director, LOC Mexico, said:

“The Group has successfully completed previous projects with Protexa, so is aware of the local landscape. This contract is important to consolidate LOC’s leadership position in providing MWS services in Mexico and reflects the ever-expanding reputation in the Caribbean and Northern Latin-America energy market”

LOC also this month won new contracts with SBM Offshore to deliver MWS services on two floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) projects.

These SBM Offshore’s FPSOs will be deployed offshore Brazil and Guyana.

LOC will provide MWS services for the transportation and installation operations relating to the FPSO on one of the projects, and the FPSO topsides on the other.