Long-term LNG deal with Canadian player diversifying Uniper's portfolio

July 31, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Tourmaline Oil, Canada’s largest natural gas producer, has signed a multi-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with German energy major Uniper.

LNG Schneeweisschen (for illustration purposes only); Source: Uniper

Under the eight-year deal starting in November 2028, Tourmaline will deliver 80,000 metric million British thermal units (MMBtu) per day of feed gas to Uniper. This will translate to 234 billion cubic feet (bcf), or approximately 6.6 billion cubic meters (bcm), supplied during the contract term.

The volumes will be delivered to the ANR SE trading hub in southeast Louisiana, U.S. As the contract is based on TTF (Dutch Title Transfer Facility) pricing, it provides the Canadian player with international price exposure.

Carsten Poppinga, Uniper’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), noted: “We are extremely pleased to close this deal with one of Canada’s most respected gas producers. It showcases our ability to offer important international pricing exposure to a valued North America supplier and further diversifies Uniper’s LNG supply sourcing portfolio, an important aspect of our European security of supply objectives.”

Tourmaline has also secured a long-term firm deal to transport gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast with TC Energy Corporation, with firm transportation scheduled to start in November 2025. The Canadian firm believes this gives it the flexibility to sell locally in the Gulf or ink a short-term LNG feed gas supply deal before the Uniper agreement starts.

“This long-term supply agreement with Uniper supports the continued execution of our market diversification strategy. We’re proud to be supplying Canadian natural gas to meet rising demand in international markets and to enhance European energy security,” said Mike Rose, Tourmaline’s President and CEO.

In April, the German player booked LNG from Woodside’s project under development, Louisiana LNG in one deal, and an additional quantity of natural gas from Woodside’s global portfolio in another. Both are set to start in 2026.

