LR approves Tsuneishi’s LNG-fueled Kamsarmax bulker

April 23, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Maritime classification society and technical services provider Lloyd’s Register Group (LR) has awarded an Approval in Principle for Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax design.

Courtesy of Lloyd’s Register

The Kamsarmax bulk carrier is equipped with a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) and IMO Type-C LNG tank, meaning LNG fuel can be used and stored with limited impact on cargo capacity.

Measuring 229-meters, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s new LNG dual-fuel Kamsarmax is suitable for berthing at the Port of Kamsar (Republic of Guinea), where the major loading terminal is restricted to vessels of up to 229-meters in length, LR noted in its statement.

Regulations on exhaust emissions from ships are becoming stricter and the demand for compliant ships is increasing.

An LNG-fuelled vessel, such as Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax vessel, can significantly reduce sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and carbon dioxide (CO2) in engine exhaust gas.

Sachio Okumura, president of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, said, “With the needs for environmental performance of ships increasing year by year, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has been accelerating its research and development into environmentally-friendly technologies. The “Kamsarmax Gas Fuel” plays an important role in the transition from heavy oil-fuelled ships to next-generation ships fuelled by hydrogen, etc. We will continue our efforts at sales activities so that our ships can help solve the problems of many customers who are dealing decarbonisation challenges.”

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding first designed/developed and named the ship category ‘Kamsarmax’ in 2005.

Seiji Hamanaka, LR Yokohama Technical Support office manager, said “Since its creation in 2005, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has been further enhancing its Kamsarmax design to align with everchanging regulations and requirements, and this is the next step towards meeting the IMO’s GHG emission targets.”