LS Cable & System inks Taiwanese submarine cable supply contract

December 15, 2022, by Adnan Memija

LS Cable & System has signed a submarine cable supply agreement worth €150 million for the Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The contract follows the conclusion of the preferred bidder agreement signed in October last year.

The 1,044 MW Hai Long development will comprise two offshore wind farms that will be developed in three stages, with Hai Long 2 split into two phases: the 300 MW Hai Long 2a and the 232 MW Hai Long 2b. Hai Long 3 will have an installed capacity of 512 MW.

In July, Hellenic Cables was awarded a contract for the supply of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories for the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind project.

The construction of the offshore wind farms, located some 50 kilometres off the coast of Changhua county in water depths of between 35 and 55 metres, is expected to begin in 2024.

Planned to be commissioned in 2025, the Hai Long offshore wind project is expected to power 1.55 million households in Taiwan.

The offshore wind farm – developed by a consortium comprising the Canada-based Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte., Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. – will feature 73 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-222 DD wind turbines.