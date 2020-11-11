MacGregor nets tech order for PNE’s LNG barge
MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order for two fixed boom cranes to be installed on a 5,400 cubic meter bunker barge.
The vessel is being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Wisconsin, the USA, with an estimated delivery by the end of 2021.
The MacGregor Rapp HP63-13F cranes will handle the hoses that transfer LNG from the barge to the LNG-powered vessel during bunkering operations, MacGregor said in its statement.
The barge is being built for Polaris New Energy, a unit of Northstar Midstream. The homeport will be Jacksonville, Florida, USA and operations will service customers along the Florida coast.
Besides its bunkering capabilities, the unit can also be used as a small-scale LNG carrier.
It will source the fuel from JAX LNG, a production facility in Jacksonville, Florida created through a partnership between NorthStar and Pivotal.
The 5,400-cbm vessel will feature four Type C tanks and a cargo handling system by Finland’s Wartsila.
